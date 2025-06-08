He Just Wanted One Simple Wedding Photo, But His Stepmom Said “Absolutely Not”

The guest list is finalized. The dress is perfect. The photos are planned—almost.

This groom just wanted one picture with the people who raised him: his mom, his dad, and his bride.

But his stepmom? She had other ideas. And now his dad is threatening not to show up at all.

What started as a harmless photo request turned into a full-blown family feud.

AITA for wanting a photo at my wedding with only my bride and our biological parents, without my stepmom? My wedding is later this month. My wife-to-be and I would like to take photos of many configurations of family members, and it would mean a lot to us if at least one of those photos was of the two of us and each of our biological parents. My parents divorced over ten years ago, when I was in college. My dad remarried but my mom has not. I love my dad but I feel zero affection for my stepmom. I never have. She did not raise me and has only made life difficult for me, my mom, and my sister. However, I love my dad and I have accepted that if I want to maintain a relationship with him, that I have no choice but to tolerate her.

Sigh.

I told my dad about the “bioparents-only” photo that I want to take at my upcoming wedding and he told me that his wife was “being weird” about that. She refused to allow such a photo to be taken, but that he would talk to her to see if he could change her mind. He called me back today and informed me that my stepmom absolutely refuses to allow my dad to appear in any photo with his ex-wife if she isn’t also part of it. She thinks that “people will think they’re still married” and that for me to even suggest such a thing is rude and disrespectful to her. Apparently she has had prolonged, expletive-filled arguments with my dad over the idea that he could ever think of not taking her side on this.

Oh boy.

I don’t think I am asking for anything unreasonable at all, and I think she is the one who is being selfish and disrespectful. I am not excluding her entirely from photos. She will be in many photos that day, but she is not my biological mother and given how she has treated me and the rest of my family over the past decade, she should frankly be thankful that she was invited at all. All I want is one photo with my own parents. On my wedding day, the one day in my life where I would hope that my fiancée and I should get the final say.

Fair…

My fiancée and her parents are completely on my side. She is upset and shocked that this is a conflict at all. Today we had a call with the four of us: me, my fiancée, my dad, and stepmom. On this call my dad firmly said that he refused to appear in any photo with my mom without his wife beside him. My stepmom told me that “I know it’s your day, but you need to think about how you make other people feel.” She told my fiancée (who is from another country) that “in America this is considered rude.”

Uh…

My fiancée tearfully argued with them, saying nothing that I disagreed with, honestly. The call ended with my dad saying, “let us know if you still want us to come to the wedding.” AITA for thinking my stepmom is being completely unreasonable, and that my dad has let me down by siding with his wife over his own son on his son’s wedding day?

The bride was in tears. The groom was furious.

And somehow the stepmom made the entire wedding day about herself—weeks before it even happened.



Reddit was not impressed by the emotional hostage situation.

All he asked for was a memory—she demanded a rewrite of the guest list.

This woman is something else.

