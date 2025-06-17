Her Boss Has Been Spelling The Company Name Wrong For Over A Year, So She Anonymously Reports Him To The Board Of Directors

What would you do if you knew your boss was making a really big error in his email signature?

We’re talking a really big error, like misspelling the name of the company.

Would you tell the boss, ignore it, or go above him so everyone knows about this mistake?

One employee has been bothered by the boss’s glaring misspellings for over a year, and she couldn’t ignore it any longer!

Let’s see how the story plays out.

If my boss is a horrible toxic person, should I tell my boss he’s been spelling the company name wrong for over a year in his signature, and his regards is spelled reghards? My boss was heralded as our savior when he was hired, and he’s been here for slightly over a year. Since he’s been at our company, he’s done nothing but create a fear based controlling culture where every speak-up is met with harsh punishments. Lots of people who’ve been here a long time have left, and those who haven’t are thinking about it.

The boss is making some pretty big and foolish mistakes.

He’s also aloof, quick to judge, and acts before understanding. He thinks quick and decisiveness is key to looking good. So it’s been a year since he’s been using the wrong company name in his signature, and his regards is spelled Reghards. Nobody’s dared to speak up to him but everyone knows.

She had to tell someone.

I have been a long term employee here and I like what we’ve built, and I hate to have one person ruin it all? Should I just tell him? Petty revenge time…. I sent an anonymous email to our board of directors and they told him instead…… there is a serious loss of credibility for him now, and he’s scrambling to find out who whistle blew. I am just keeping my head down and pretending to work hard.

Well played!

Anonymous revenge was the right decision; although, is it really revenge to call someone out on a big mistake?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She played this perfectly.

We can only hope he gets fired.

This person’s boss also misspells a word.

Another person offers some advice.

This is funny!

That boss clearly doesn’t pay attention to detail!

And it bit him in the rear.

