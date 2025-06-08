June 8, 2025 at 4:49 pm

Her Boyfriend Is An Extremely Picky Eater, So She Decided Not To Take Him On A Vacation With Her

Two people eating chicken fingers and dipping them into the sauce

Dealing with a picky eater can be frustrating.

If you were dating a picky eater, would their food restrictions bother you, or would you be happy to only eat at restaurants that served their favorite foods?

This woman has a boyfriend with loads of food restrictions. He only eats a few dishes, and he is terribly picky.

Now, she’s considering going on vacation without him because of his eating habits.

Check out the full story below for more details.

AITA for not letting my boyfriend come on vacation with me because he’s a picky eater?

My boyfriend has tons of food restrictions.

He is a picky eater in general.

He basically can only eat chicken fingers and grilled cheese.

He also eats mac and cheese and pad Thai.

I’ve never seen him eat a vegetable.

This woman doesn’t want to deal with her boyfriend’s picky eating.

We just started dating a few months ago, and I love him, but I eat everything and am very laid back.

I know I will have to plan my entire day around finding food he can eat.

On top of that, I’d be listening to him complain that things aren’t the same.

She feels bad about not taking him on her vacation.

Few restaurants do have chicken fingers or mac and cheese, and when they do, they won’t be the same as what we get at home.

And I just don’t want to hear about it while I’m on vacation.

AITA? I feel bad.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This person had a similar story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Live your life, advises this person.

This user offers some sound advice.

Finally, this person thinks it makes no sense.

Food preferences compatibility should be a thing.

