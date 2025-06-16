Her Boyfriend’s Aunt Keeps Bugging Them About Their Future Kids, And When The Comments Turned From Annoying To Insulting, She Finally Stood Up For Herself

It’s not always easy to deal with relatives, and that’s also true (maybe even more so) when it comes to your significant other’s relatives!

What would you do if you boyfriend’s aunt kept bugging you about the kids you may or may not have someday? Would you try to ignore her, or would you stand up for yourself and make your feelings clear?

The woman in today’s story had to deal with such an annoying aunt, and she thinks she might’ve handled the situation poorly.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for telling my boyfriend’s aunt to quit talking about our future kids? Hello. I am 19F and my boyfriend Mark is 20M. His aunt “Claire” and uncle are staying with Mark and his parents for some time. His aunt has an annoying habit: the only thing she ever talks to me about is future kids. At first, she only brought it up by asking when we were going to have kids and what were our plans for the future, then started talking about it more and more.

My boyfriend talked to her about it and she stopped for some time, but then started again, except she got more critical. She started making comments about how I wasn’t going to be a good mom and how our kids would suffer, that type of stuff. I just decided to bear with it because at the end of the day it wasn’t that big of a deal.

This weekend, we were at a family dinner, and my boyfriend’s mom asked how is my cousin doing, since he has been institutionalized for some problems. Then Claire made a comment about how their side will have to work really hard to show good examples to our future kids since my family is so problematic. To be honest I was offended so I turned to her and said “Can you stop talking about our future kids? I don’t even know if we’ll have them yet, we’ll deal with them when they start existing”. Everyone just laughed and Claire sat in silence for the rest of the meal.

Well, apparently Claire demanded that my boyfriend break up with me because I am “an uneducated brat”, which my boyfriend just laughed at. I apologized to his parents but they said there is no need, and that Claire has just been going through a rough spot recently. Sunday afternoon, Mark’s uncle came up to me and told me I was disrespectful to older people and would make a terrible wife, and they were going to do whatever is possible to make Mark see that. My brother thinks that my comment is going to bring drama, and my friends are split on whether I’m in the right or not. AITA?

