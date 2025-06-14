Her Boyfriend’s Parents Planned To Move In With Them, But She Drew The Line When Her Boyfriend Asked Her To Give Up Her Pets

When two people move in together, they’re not just sharing space — they’re combining families, routines, and values. But not all couples prove to be compatible in all these areas.

One such couple was going steady, but when his family’s arrival came with a troubling ultimatum about her beloved pets, things started to hit the fan.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITAH for saying I’ll leave if my bf doesn’t let my pets stay while his parents are living with us? I (22F) am newly living with my bf (23M) with my dog and my cat. My bf and I have been together for a year, and I love him very much. He’s incredibly good to me, and I’m lucky to have him. I’ve never met his parents, as they live in a different country, nor spoken to them directly since they don’t speak English. My bf’s parents are looking to move here to the US in the next couple months and will need to stay with us until they can find a house of their own.

But this would require some big changes for them.

The problem is that they don’t want to live with my pets. My bf thinks I should put my pets in a foster home while his parents are staying with us, and this has caused arguments between us.

But she’s immediately against this for several reasons.

I refuse to leave my pets, as I see them as my family (I had them long before I even met my bf). I have no family or friends that would be willing to take them anyway, so I would be leaving them with a complete stranger if I agreed to his suggestion.

She struggles with how to proceed with such a big decision.

I’ve let him know that if my pets have to go, I go too. On one hand, I don’t want to put my bf in a position where he has to choose between me and his family.

She doesn’t feel like it’s fair for her boyfriend to ask this of her.

But on the other hand, I don’t think it’s right to make me get rid of my pets to appease people I don’t even know. I feel that I’m being gracious enough by agreeing to let his parents stay with us, but their requirement to live in a pet-free home is stepping over the line. AITA?

Her pets were never negotiable, and that was something he should have understood from the start.

This behavior of appeasing the parents at all costs may only get worse with time.

Maybe this is a sign for this couple to pump the brakes a bit.

This commenter agrees that his behavior doesn’t bode well for the future of their relationship.

It’s easier to get out while the relationship is still in its earlier stages.

She had built a life with her animals that centered around love, loyalty, and responsibility.

She shouldn’t have to give up what she loves to make someone else comfortable.

