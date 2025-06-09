Her Family Is Staying With Her To Attend Her Twins’ High School Graduation, But Then Her Mom Invited A Relative She Doesn’t Know Very Well

Graduating from high school is a big deal, and it’s natural to want to celebrate with family.

This family is basically turning a high school graduation into a family reunion, but now the graduates’ grandmother is inviting extended relatives that aren’t welcome.

What’s the best way to handle this? The graduates’ mother isn’t sure what to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA because I don’t want a stranger at my house that my mom wants there? Ok, I (47F) live across the country with my husband (51M) four sons (23M, 21M and 18M twins) from most of my side of the family. My twins are graduating high school so my mother (71F) father (75M) are coming to visit and celebrate with us. My sister (45F) and her husband (50M) are also driving up as well. All of this was planned and I was looking forward to seeing them all.

There’s going to be another guest.

The problem is that my mother, without asking me, began making all these plans with her cousin (75M) who I have met once in my entire life who also lives in another state. She has planned to fly into the state near us meet this cousin AND have him drive them to our home then stay with us again without asking us. I pitched a fit because…

She has multiple good reasons.

1. No, I don’t know this person and do not want strangers around my home. 2. I believe the man is full of garbage due to the outrageous stories he tells (like using a government helicopter to do whatever he wants, his dogs catch criminals where the story doesn’t match up, and as far as I can tell multiple other lies he tells my parents). 3. My house is full and we are trying to accommodate those we want here. 4. My mistake that I thought my parents would be coming to see their daughters and grandchildren not a cousin from another state.

And then her mom made more plans without asking her first.

I finally decided that everyone coming can stay in our camper on our property that sleeps up to 10 people. Now, my mom makes it known that this cousin is bringing his “working” dog “in case the dog gets called to work”. Both my husband and I shut that down immediately and I got after her for again making plans with our home without consulting us. Not to mention that if this dog is to be called to work why is this man going 2 states away with it? I call bs.

It’s not like she doesn’t like dogs.

We have a female German Shepherd that we rescued a few years ago who has issues (due to abuse and neglect) and would not like a strange dog around her family especially with a strange person. She has become ok with contractors at the home, our friends, family, our kids friends and their girlfriends. We also have a female lab that is still a puppy who although is very friendly, she will back her sister if there is a perceived threat. S o, no, I don’t want a dog I don’t know around our house for everyone’s safety and mental health.

She wonders if she’s overreacting.

So, AITAH for not wanting my mother’s cousin and his dog staying at my home when I did not invite them in the first place? This behavior on the cousin’s part is creepy to me and my alarm bells are going off.

Her mom really needed to talk to her about this before inviting the cousin.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s her house, so she gets to decide who can stay there.

Her mother is being pretty rude.

This person suggests Airbnb.

Here’s another vote for a hotel.

Uninvited houseguests are not welcome.

