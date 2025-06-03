Her Fifteen-Year-Old Daughter Is Opposed To Weddings, So Should She Make Her Go to One Anyway?

Look, can we be real?

Weddings are boring.

Unless you’re one of the people getting married, or EXTREMELY close to one of those people, it’s kind of a chore most of the time.

Especially if you’re a kid.

WIBTA if I did not make my daughter go to a wedding? I have 3 kids 12m 13f and 15f.

These kids have an aunt, you see…

My sister is planning to have a wedding in a few weeks. It’s in another part of the country so we’ll have to take a flight to go there. Now I originally planned on bringing all my kids but my oldest daughter doesn’t want to go.

She’s seriously opposed to the idea.

She’s never really been a big fan of weddings the last time she went to one was when she was 11. She’s against weddings and thinks they should be abolished i don’t really care much for it as we haven’t really had any weddings within my family and i never brought her to any friends weddings. Anyways I asked her if she wanted to go to her aunt’s wedding she said no.

They tried to win her over…

I said there would be a lot of her cousins there and we’d get to go to places after but she still refused to go saying she’s not into that stuff. Ultimately I agreed not to take her because I doubt she’s going to like it or have fun and will probably make it worse for everyone. My husband is from a more traditional family where he was expected to do things like attend weddings and family events and thinks we should make her go as it’s her aunt’s wedding.

And now everybody’s mad.

Ultimately he backed down but my mom is saying I’ll be doing a disservice to my sister and daughter if I let my daughter skip just because she doesn’t want to. AITA?

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

People mostly think this is a lost opportunity:

The feelings of others should be considered.

Also, what’s she gonna do?

So the consensus, at least from this crowd, is show a little tough love and take her anyway.

Time to grow up a little.

