Her Friend’s Girlfriend Was Rude To Her In Front Of Everyone, And She Made Her Regret It Without Uttering A Word
Some people do weird things when they are jealous of someone or object to how they live their life.
Fortunately this person knew how to handle it when it happened to them.
Check out what happened.
AITA for not apologizing after I offended my friend’s girlfriend
My friend has recently gotten a new girlfriend that he has introduced to our friend group a few days ago.
She seemed nice and all, very his type, loud and funny.
We were all at that friend’s house just talking when one of the other girls asked me about a trip I’m planning for the summer vacation.
I was talking about how we couldn’t decide which country we wanted to go to so we decided to extend the trip a bit and go to all three.
She had good reason to indulge.
The girlfriend asked me how long it will be and which countries.
I told her that we’re starting in London for a concert I have tickets to and then continuing to Korea and Japan and that it will be 2 months long.
I’m aware that I sound very spoiled, and that’s mainly because I am.
I have a chronic illness.
It’s better now but when I was younger my family had to move abroad so that a specialist could take care of me and perform a few surgeries that I needed because the doctors in my country weren’t sure I would survive if I stayed in their care.
My parents got very scared by that and made a promise to themselves that I will never want for anything.
My family is very well off and very loving so I really do have everything I could ever want.
The girlfriend pointed out the fact that I don’t sound very amazed by the idea of a two months trip to 3 different countries and her boyfriend laughed saying that that’s because it’s not anything new for me.
The girlfriend got a sour look on her face but moved on.
But not everyone appreciates this situation.
Some time later as we were getting ready to leave the girlfriend saw me picking up my jacket to put on and asked me where it’s from.
I answered and apparently she didn’t like that it’s a designer label, so she started yelling that I’m a spoiled brat.
I had a lot of people tell me that in my life and since it’s not entirely true I didn’t care enough to comment.
I just looked at her like she’s dumb, my go-to when people are annoying me, and gave her boyfriend a look that very much said “What are you doing with *that*?”
I never actually opened my mouth but she took it hard and stared crying and mumbling incoherently.
I just left, it was late and I really didn’t have the energy to deal with that.
Our friend group chat exploded the morning after with the friend berating me for offending her and telling me to apologize.
I told him that I won’t.
Since then our friend group has split.
The girls on my side and the boys of his.
This has been exhausting to deal with and I’m thinking about apologizing just to get them off my back.
What should I do? Am I in the wrong and just not getting it?
Here is what people are talking about.
I guess so.
What would make insulting her okay?
I hope it is this simple.
I wonder why she reacted this way.
Extra is one word for it.
I’m really tired of this trend of treating people like garbage just because they have money.
It’s really not your business how people spend their money.
