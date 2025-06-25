Her Husband Thinks His YouTube Haircutting Skills Are Good Enough For Their Kids’ Hair, But She Prefers To Take The Kids To Her Stylist

If there’s one thing that every couple seems to fight about, it’s how family money is spent.

And that’s especially true when it comes to kids.

Take this story, for example.

The mom who wrote it is standing firm about wanting to pay for nice haircuts for her kids, but her husband thinks she’s wasting money.

Is she wrong?

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for refusing to switch stylists, and scheduling more appointments? “Me (36f) and my partner (45m) have three kids (12f, 10f, 7m), and in the last year, the older two have gone to my stylist to get their hair cut.

I had never found a stylist who did both a cut and color that I liked. Once I found a stylist two years ago, though she was more expensive than I’d paid for before, I decided this was something I was willing to splurge on for once in my life (and it coincided with me getting a big raise, so it was easier to justify it).

It was time to get the kids’ hair cut professionally.

As my kids got older, they wanted shorter haircuts that I, personally, felt were beyond my husband’s YouTube skills: pixie-like cuts, and both kids have very different hair in terms of thickness, texture, etc. The oldest is also very neuro-spicy and often has trouble expressing what she wants/likes/dislikes and goes into meltdown mode before we can get any clear answers. I made them appointments at my stylist, which ended up being around $60 before tip, and they’ve been going for the last year or so.

Her husband isn’t happy about it.

My culturally-frugal-to-a-fault partner thinks this is way too much money to spend on a kid’s haircut, and that we either need to find someone less expensive…or he can cut their hair himself (…which sometimes includes his Flowbee). I am clearly opposed to one of these much more than the other. We disagree on a number of things, but my biggest points are: ⁠⁠1. As a man, his identity/self-esteem is not attached to his hair like women/femme-presenting folks, and he doesn’t think a bad haircut is a big deal. 2. Trimming long hair, like he’s previously done, is absolutely not the same thing as very short haircuts, and he absolutely does not have the skill level to attempt them (nor would I want my pre-teens as the guinea pigs)⁠⁠. 3. Not all stylists are created the same, and just because we can find somewhere less expensive, it doesn’t mean everything will turn out exactly like they want. 4. ⁠⁠In particular for my neurodivergent kiddo, it’s going to be hell to find someone new that understands what her nonverbal squeaks mean, has built up a report, and better understands her likes/dislikes/triggers,

She’s not backing down about this.

I do agree that it is more money than I’d usually care to spend (and I certainly never had those cuts when I was a kid), but I think the pros outweigh the cons, and we can afford it. I might be willing to entertain looking somewhere else, but because we disagree on it, I told him it’s up to him to do the research on local stylists/salons and find different recommendations, then be the one to take them, because I’ve already done all of those things and I don’t think we need to switch right now. In the meantime, hair keeps growing, so I scheduled appointments for both to continue where I want them. AITA for not wanting to switch stylists and continue scheduling them for appointments, despite the cost and their age?”

If they can afford it and they like the haircuts, then it doesn’t seem like a problem.

Now check out what readers had to say about this on Reddit.

Kids gotta have nice haircuts these days, ya know?

