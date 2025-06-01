Her Parents Let Her Cousin Move In With Them While She Was Going Through A Hard Time, But A Year Later The Cousin Has No Plans To Move Out

It can be really annoying to help someone when they’re going through a hard time only to have them take advantage of your generosity and wear out their welcome.

What would you do if you agreed to let a family member move in with you for a short period of time, but over a year later they have yet to move out?

Would you try to push them out the door, or would you let them stay until they wanted to leave?

The family in today’s story is dealing with a situation like this.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for wanting my cousin to leave after she’s been living with us for years without contributing? My maternal cousin moved in with us along with her two kids. She was going through a tough time, her husband wasn’t supporting her, and she didn’t have a job. Out of kindness, my parents let her stay temporarily.

This wasn’t the first time her parents were so generous.

I was against it from day one because we’ve been through something like this before. Another set of relatives moved in “temporarily” and ended up staying for 7 years. It was extremely stressful getting them to finally leave. I didn’t want a repeat.

History is repeating itself.

This cousin doesn’t pay rent (her husband still sends no money). She says she can’t work because she can’t read or write but whenever we find a job for her where reading or writing is not required suddenly she feels unwell. We agreed to help her for a while, not forever. But now it’s been years, and she shows no signs of leaving.

The cousin sounds really manipulative.

My mom tried having a gentle talk with her. The cousin said, “My kids cry when I mention moving”. And being in an asian household kicking her out outright isn’t an option. Say one thing and she starts crying or completely ignores us, refusing to talk with us which emotionally drains my mom.

The cousin also sounds really rude.

I once told my mom to stop comforting her and give her some space. When my mom did, the cousin started guilt-tripping us, talking to herself in ways meant for us to hear, like: ” arrogant rich people, they treat poor people differently” We are not rich.

The annoying comments don’t end there.

” just because I am poor they are treating me like this” ” I will cook my own food” ” I will leave this place where no respect is there for us” I snapped and told her maybe that’s a good idea.

Her mom didn’t like that.

My mom gave me the mom glare but gave my cousin a separate kitchen space anyway. She didn’t even last a month before coming back to ask if we could all eat together again. I hold nothing against her kids, they’re innocent. But I can’t fake being okay seeing their mom manipulate and freeload every day. She and I avoid each other now, which honestly works for me. I just want her to move out, but I’m also wondering, AITAH for wanting this? Am I being too cold, mean, or overreacting?

