Her Partner Keeps Telling Her To “Lower Your Volume” Mid-Sentence, And Now She’s Wondering If He’s Overreacting Or She’s Just Being Too Sensitive

Even casual words from a loved one can sting more than they were ever meant to.

So, what would you do if your partner kept interrupting you during conversations, not to argue, but just to correct how loudly you’re speaking? Would you shrug it off as a harmless request? Or would you ask them to stop doing it?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this predicament and wonders if their reaction is fair. Here’s what happened.

AITA for asking my partner stop telling me to “lower your volume.” Sometimes when I get excited about a topic, I naturally start speaking louder than usual. Not shouting, just louder than a normal conversation level. The thing is, I don’t realize I’m doing it in the moment. When this happens, my partner often interrupts me mid-sentence to ask me to lower my voice. I don’t think they mean it in a rude way, and I understand that they probably just want the conversation to stay at a comfortable volume. That’s fair.

When it happens, it leaves her feeling a little down.

But every time it happens, I feel demoralised and a little self-conscious. I lose my enthusiasm and no longer feel like talking about the thing I was excited about. Even if they don’t mean it harshly, it still feels dismissive and discouraging. I’ve tried to explain how it makes me feel, but they still keep interrupting me. AITA?

