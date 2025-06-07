Her Stepsister’s Wedding Is The Same Day As Her Late Mother’s Birthday, So She Doesn’t Want To Go To Attend
It can be really hard to deal with the death of a close family member, and sometimes it helps to have traditions on certain dates like their birthday to help you remember and honor them.
What would you do if a family member scheduled their wedding for the same day that you usually set aside to remember a late relative? Would you skip the wedding, or would you appreciate the opportunity to make new memories on this day?
The woman in this story and her dad disagree about what to do in this situation.
Let’s read all the details.
AITA for refusing to attend my stepsister’s wedding scheduled on my dead mom’s birthday?
I (25F) have been dealing with this whole nightmare situation with my stepsister (27F) for weeks now.
We’re not close – she moved in with my dad and me when I was 15 after her mom married my dad, and we’ve always had this weird tension.
This is a big problem.
Last month, she announced her engagement to her boyfriend of 8 months.
Whatever, happy for her I guess.
The problem? She’s decided to get married on my deceased mother’s birthday.
My mom passed when I was 12, and that day has always been special to me and my dad. We usually visit her grave, look through old photos, and just remember her.
She told her stepsister what was bothering her.
When she announced the wedding date, I pulled her aside privately and explained why that date was difficult for me.
She rolled her eyes and said, “The venue only had that date available, and it’s not like you own a day on the calendar. It’s been 13 years, you need to move on.”
I was livid but kept my cool.
A week later, I found out from my aunt that the venue actually had THREE other dates available – my stepsister just preferred this one because it was cheaper.
She couldn’t hold back her emotions.
At Sunday dinner, when she started talking about wedding plans, I lost it.
I called her out in front of everyone, told her she was being deliberately cruel, and said I wouldn’t be attending.
My dad looked shocked but didn’t say anything.
She doesn’t want to go to the wedding.
Now my stepsister is crying to everyone that I’m trying to ruin her special day.
And my dad is asking me to apologize “for the sake of family peace.” He said maybe this is a way to “create new positive memories” on that day.
But I feel like my mom’s memory is being erased, and I’m not backing down.
My stepsister called me a “dramatic witch” and said I’m just jealous of her happiness.
So, AITA for refusing to attend my stepsister’s wedding because she chose my dead mom’s birthday?
If I were in her situation, I probably wouldn’t want to go to the wedding either. I understand how she feels that this is disrespectful, but maybe her dad has a point about creating positive memories.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.
Her stepsister doesn’t have to change the wedding date.
She doesn’t have to go to the wedding.
She should’ve tried to control her emotions.
Here’s the perspective of someone else who lost a parent.
She doesn’t have to change her plans for her stepsister’s wedding.
If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.