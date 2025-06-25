His Father Previously Disowned Him, So He Won’t Visit Him In The Hospital After A Life-Threatening Accident

There’s a lot of family drama shared on Reddit, because, let’s be honest, every family is screwed up in its own special way.

If you were disowned by your parents, but then you found out one of your parents was in a life-threatening accident and may not survive, would you visit them in the hospital, or would you stay away?

The guy in this story is facing that decision, and it’s even more complicated because he has children who were also disowned by his family.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not visiting my father in the hospital? “I am a 33M, and I have three kids (13, 10, and 7). Three years ago on my 30th birthday, which happens to be just days before Christmas, my mother told my kids and I that we were not welcome in her home because of disagreements about COVID-19. We were planning on spending the holiday there.

He knows his stuff…

I happen to be a pediatrician who at the time worked in the PICU caring for some complex children due to COVID complications, and I am not willing to budge on opinions about the existence and guidelines pertaining to COVID. My father shares similar beliefs to me, but told me he would have to side with my mother, and that my children were not welcome in their home. Most of my family agrees with my mom, and my children and I were essentially disowned. Over the last 3 years, he has reached out asking me about the kids, asking for photos, or to meet him privately so he could see them. Of course, we are not welcome in his home or around my mother due to our belief in the pandemic.

Sorry, Dad…

I have repeatedly told him no, as my kids were heartbroken and even went to therapy after being disowned. They have stated they do not want to see my parents as they are angry at them still. And for me, it does not sit right that he sided against us for my mother’s delusions. It hit the point where I blocked him for continuing to reach out.

Yikes…this is sad…

Yesterday my father was in a serious accident, and I am not sure he will make it. One of my siblings (whom I also have not seen in 3 years) called asking me to see him and even bring the kids. I declined, but I have not gotten it out of my mind. AITA for feeling like I should not re-introduce my children to people who would disown them or treat them poorly? Even if he is dying, it doesn’t change what he or my mother did to them. I am incredibly torn and looking for some opinions.”

It was the mom who disowned them. The dad was stuck in the middle.

Check out what readers had to say about this on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader said he’s NTA.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader weighed in.

It can be hard to cut family members out of your life and to stick by that decision…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.