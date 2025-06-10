His Parents Were Arguing About The Food They Give Their Teenage Guest, But This Young Man Said He Didn’t Want To Get Involved

Healthy eating habits should be something instilled at a young age, but how far is too far when it comes to restricting what kids eat?

AITA for not taking part in my parents’ argument? My (16M) parents’ best friends are currently working abroad. They left their daughter Alice (13) with us. My mom was a high school and college athlete. She has a shelf full of medals and trophies, and she still takes her physical fitness very seriously.

The issue is she strongly disapproves of the snacks in supermarkets. She would tell us about her snacks back in her day. Fresh fruits were the only snacks she and her friends on the track teams had. “None of the chemical-filled, processed things,” as she describes them.

So, she only lets Alice have ice cream twice a month. She allows her zero potato chips. No cokes, Pepsi or other soda. Only freshly squeezed juices.

Dad was never worried about me, since I have always loved fruits. I never seriously wanted any of the forbidden items. But Alice is different. He thinks Mom has taken it too far and could cause an eating disorder. I personally think it might end up being the case.

I am not really sure about it. So my dad asked me to back him up, but I leaned back and said I really don’t want to get involved in this. He said I should be more concerned about her mental well-being instead of just avoiding a difficult discussion.

That’s a tough decision. Considering Alice is their friend’s daughter, Alice’s parents should have some say in what she is and is not allowed to eat.

Balancing physical and mental well-being can be tough.

