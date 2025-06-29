His Sister-in-Law Asked Him To Change Her Baby’s Diaper, But He Wouldn’t Do It

That’s a hard NO from me.

I’m talking about if someone asked me to change their baby’s diaper.

It’s just…not gonna happen…

That’s what this guy did and now he wants to know if he did anything wrong.

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for refusing to change someone’s baby’s diaper? “My wife and I have been married 10+ years and have a few kids. SIL and her husband had a baby 2 years ago. No major complaints – they just tend to ask for people to do stuff that I would think they’d do themselves.

They’re a bit needy…

They’ll come over our house (they live an hour away) and they’ll ask ahead of time if we have their kid’s favorite crackers on hand. Why they don’t just pack the crackers, I don’t know (they are well off, money not an issue). If one of them leaves the room, they’ll ask one of us (my wife or kids) to be “in charge” of the baby – even if the other parent is right there, just scrolling on their phone or something. But whenever I say something to my wife, she says I’m being too much. The other day, we’re having a dinner at MIL’s house when the baby had a dirty diaper. SIL looks at me and say in the sweetest voice “Uncle (my name), can you change the diaper?” (she frequently does this when we’re there but this was the first time I was asked).

Ummm, no.

I answered, politely, “No, I’m sorry, I don’t do that.” “You….don’t do diapers??” “No, I don’t do other people’s kid’s diapers if their mom or dad is around. I mean if I’m babysitting, sure thing, but yea – if the parents are around – I just feel like its their job.” SIL looks like she’s ready to cry “Well…I feel selfish.” I smiled to try and set her at ease, “Not trying to make you feel any way, just telling you a boundary is all.”

Now things are weird…

The table got really awkward as she got up and did the diaper. Afterwards my wife blamed me for making SIL feel bad and said I could’ve just changed the diaper. Not trying to make anyone feel bad – but I’ve had 3 kids and I always took responsibility -I watched them, I packed for them, and I changed them. I’m not looking to be a secondary parent for this kid.”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader said he’s NTA.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual didn’t hold back.

That actually sounds like a job for YOU.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.