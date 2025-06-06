His Disabled Sister Was So Excited To Be An Aunt, So He Let Her Hold His Baby Despite Their Mom’s Protests

It’s only natural for aunts to be excited about their new niece, but would you let someone hold a baby who had a slight tremor in their hands when they held things?

This man has a disabled sister who struggles with her hands.

He also has a new baby, and his sister wanted to hold the baby. Should he let her?

AITA for letting my sister hold my baby against our mother’s wishes? I (29M) have a newborn baby. I have a 9-year-old sister. We’ll call her Kylie for privacy purposes. She has been so excited to be an aunt for the first time.

Kylie has a physical disability. She struggles with fine motor tasks, and she has a slight tremor in her hands, especially when she’s holding objects.

Because of this, our mother stated that Kylie shouldn’t hold the baby… ever. She kept saying how K’s “hands can’t be trusted.” It would be best if she just looked at the baby, she added.

So, I decided it was worth trying. With some assistance from me, she was able to hold her without issue. When our mother saw it happening, she was not happy. She said that it was irresponsible of me. She repeated that Kylie’s “hands can’t be trusted” around the baby.

She started talking about respecting your parents and how when she says “no,” I need to respect that. AITA for letting my sister hold my baby, against our mother’s wishes?

