Husband’s Family Disapproves Of Surrogacy, So He Won’t Let His Sister Meet Their Son

A man’s sister went off on surrogacy at a family dinner, calling it “misogynistic” and “exploitative.”

Now that his son’s here, she’s not sure she wants someone so against his very existence anywhere near him.

Read on for the story.

AITAH? I won’t let my sister meet my son because of her views on surrogacy. When my husband (32m) and I (28m) told our families about our intentions to have a child within the next year, my sister (34f) is the only one who reacted with anything other than support. For our first baby, my husband and I decided on going the surrogacy route. My sister seemingly took this as a personal attack. She spent the rest of the dinner my parents were hosting essentially ranting about how surrogacy is misogynistic, exploitative, that we’re gross for wanting to rent a woman’s body.

Okay, sure. You can have your thoughts on the process. But it didn’t end there. Every time we gave an update to family and she was in attendance, she would make it a point of reminding us how she felt. Our son was born a little over two months ago. We’ve been keeping him to ourselves since he was born so his immune system strengthens, but we’ve been slowly introducing him to more people lately. My husband’s parents came over two weeks ago, and then my parents came last weekend. Yesterday, my sister texted to ask when she could meet the baby and I told her I didn’t particularly want someone around him who was so against his entire existence. I said that if she had it her way, my son wouldn’t even be here.

She says I’m being unfair, but I just can’t imagine her around my child when she was so adamantly disdainful towards us during his conception and throughout the pregnancy. AITAH?

After standing his ground, he is wondering if he’s gone too far by keeping his sister away.

Reddit has plenty to say about whether he’s being petty or just protecting his kid…

Most people voted NTA.

Saying he did nothing wrong.

But some agreed with the sister.

Guess some family members need a little more than a baby to earn their way back in!

She kind of dug her own grave on this one.

