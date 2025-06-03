IT Professional Doesn’t Have The Access He Needs To Update The Company Software, So When The Company Failed To Make Changes Nobody Was Able To Work
Imagine having a job where you need certain access in order to do your job duties.
Also imagine not being granted that access and having to rely on people who do have access to actually finish the job for you.
Sounds pretty frustrating, doesn’t it?
In today’s story, one IT professional is in this exact situation, and a software update has turned into a big problem.
Let’s read all the details.
Hierarchy put a spoke in wheel, I let them run into the wall.
I’m working for a MSP company in the IT field.
Few month ago we were bought by a bigger one and restructured a lot of thing.
I’m part of operational team, so I’m working for our customers but I ended up managing our main software too.
This software is used by almost all the users to work.
It’s hard for him to get what he needs to do his job.
Since two years I have to fight with the director of internal IT all the time to have access to what I need to do my job.
There is no real “internal IT”, just two people doing their job and few other like me doing specific parts.
This is official, not shadow IT.
Updating the software is a problem.
I need to update our main software every month, first the server, then deploy the software on the whole company.
Since I don’t have the rights to deploy the software I have to chase people from internal multiple time the month to verify they deployed the package I provided, where it doesn’t worked etc.
The people I have to chase forgot every time and have other things to do, even them don’t understand why I don’t receive the rights to do it myself.
He talked to the director about the problem.
So I asked to the director to give allow me doing the update myself because that’s the most logical and efficient way.
I also explained to him the issue about constantly reminding other people to do their work.
He was initially ok I was supposed to receive these rights.
Finally he decided his department will take care of the whole update process for the software.
He was pretty upset with this decision.
I was upset since he totally ignored the fact no one plan anything and that I have to micro manage these people and make me lose a lot of time.
But it was the last straw and decided to stick to my job duties and stop preventing them runnning into the wall.
I answered the mail saying I acknowledge his decision and reminding him and his team I will update the server last saturday as it was planned.
I warned them they have to update the software as well or nothing will work.
They didn’t do it.
Guess what happened?
They did nothing and this morning few hundred of people wasn’t able to work.
I redirected all support queries to the internal IT team and they didn’t succeed to update the damn software.
I’m enjoying every second of this show.
This sounds like a really frustrating place to work.
How are you supposed to do your job when you don’t have the access you need to do your job?
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.
This person thinks he did exactly the right thing.
They needed to see the consequences of their inaction.
This person has a question about the software.
And finally, a simple stamp of approval.
Hopefully they learn from their mistakes.
They probably won’t, though.
