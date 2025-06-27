Little Boy Is Invited To A School Friend’s Pool Party, But He Wasn’t Told Ahead Of Time That There Would Be Dogs There

Some people love dogs, but not everyone is a dog person.

If you had a kids pool party at your house, would you let the guests know ahead of time that you have dogs, or would you assume that wouldn’t be something the guests would need to know?

In today’s story, one father and son are pretty upset when they arrive at a pool party and discover there are dogs at the party.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA Dogs Left out at Kids Birthday Party and Requested they be locked away. I (34M) have a son in 1st grade and got invited to a pool party. The kids invited to go to school together and/or play youth sports on the same teams. When we got there, what I was told was a Malinois, came up to us and sniffed and pawed at us. I told it to get away, and it did.

The dogs were a problem.

My son does not like dogs since an incident at the park. I told it to get away a few more times in the next few minutes as we said hi to people. I noticed another dog outside. We were not told about the dogs ahead of time and my son didn’t want to play with his friends as he was hesitant to be away from me.

He talked to the parents.

I’m friendly with the host parents, but we don’t know each other outside of our kids’ activities. I approached mom, thanked her for the invitation and complemented their house. I asked her to lock the dogs away and explained the situation with my son. She looked clearly annoyed at the request. She told me she doesn’t react well to being locked away and asserted that they were friendly and safe. I reiterated my son was not okay with dogs and didn’t want to be around them.

She was not willing to accommodate his request.

She said with the house full like this the dogs want to be a part of the party and they wouldn’t be going anywhere. She was clearly not okay with my request and implied we wouldn’t be invited in the future. She left to attend to something else and we decided to leave the party. My son seemed okay with that decision as he perked up when we were in the car. I got a text later from the host saying my request was inappropriate. AITA?

Asking her to lock the dogs away may have been too much, but she really should’ve given a heads up that there would be dogs at the party out of consideration for anyone who has allergies or a bad history with dogs.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks he should’ve just left.

Another person thinks this dad’s request was out of line.

However, this person thinks the dad handled the situation perfectly.

And a dog owner agrees that the dad wasn’t rude to ask.

It doesn’t hurt to ask, or maybe it does.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.