Little Girl Perfectly Organized The Apple Display At A Grocery Store, So The Staff Thanked Her And Jokingly Offered Her A Job

There are moments when a customer does something so unexpectedly helpful that it leaves you speechless.

What would you do if a kid casually walked into your workplace and did your job better than you ever could?

Would you feel embarrassed?

Or would you rally your coworkers just to confirm it actually happened?

In the following story, a grocery store employee finds themselves in this exact scenario.

Here’s how it all went down.

A Child Can Do My Job Better Than I Can This happened about 5 months ago. I work at a well-known grocery store chain here in MA. I’ve been at it for a little over a year now, and while I’ve had a few weirdos come in, there’s one person who came in who did more good than I thought was possible. One of my jobs, when not restocking the shelves in produce, is to break things down and make them look neat and full. Well, one afternoon, things were particularly slow, as it was always on a Tuesday. I was on with a couple of other guys, restocking whatever we could so we would have something to do. At one point, the apple wall was neat, but still looked like a mess to some extent. I was going to do it, but had to do some refilling.

Upon returning to the department, he noticed the apple wall had been perfectly straightened up.

As I was doing so, a mother and her daughter walked into the store. I didn’t pay much attention to them until the mother asked a few questions regarding some of our produce. Her daughter was at the apple wall at the time, just looking at all the apples. After helping the mother out, I went up front to get some overstock and check on a couple of displays we had up front. As I came back, I glanced over at the apple wall, and it was perfect. Like, grand opening of the store perfect. I had no idea how to process that, then things clicked. The daughter, who was probably 9 or 10, did this.

Wanting to know who did it, they tracked down the little girl.

I called my coworkers over and asked them if either one of them did it. A double “No”, and I told them about the little girl who was just in who did it. One of my guys didn’t believe me, so I explained how it was her, she was the only one at the wall, she was there when I went upfront, and walking away from the wall as I was coming back. We quickly found the girl and her mother. We asked her if she and her daughter had just stopped by the produce department. The mother said they had and asked if there was something wrong.

Everyone walked away feeling pretty good about the situation.

We told her all was good, but her daughter had tidied up the apple wall better than anyone in the department had at any point. The girl had a big smile, and her face turned red. The mother laughed and said her daughter had always had a thing for making things neat. We thanked her daughter for the work she did, which made things easier for us, and jokingly offered her a job at the store. The mother and daughter left with smiles on their faces and certainly a story for dinner that night.

Wow! It sounds like she was born to merchandise.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about this story.

For these people, facing the shelves is a family affair.

What a special child!

This person’s little sister does the same thing.

Many people probably thought the same thing!

Her mother should be so proud!

Rather than being a menace in the store, this little girl makes a positive difference!

What a touching story!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.