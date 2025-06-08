Long Time Customer Suddenly Changes Manufacturer After 40 Years Of Partnership, But Then Asks For Their Recipe So The Competitor Can Use It

More often than ideal, both managers and customers assume the employee’s job is way easier than it actually is.

In this story, a long-term customer decided to go with someone else, but then asked them (quite casually) for the recipe so their competitor could use it.

As if.

Read the story and see how things played out.

Customer wants to leave and take the recipe with them So recently, a customer at my work told us that they were no longer going to use us to manufacture their products for them. We felt this was quite out of the blue, as they had used us for 40 years without any problems. We got over this, however they then asked us to give them the recipe for their product so they could take it to a competitor to make.

The audacity… But they had worked harder than they thought on that recipe.

Now for context, when they started using us in the 70/80’s the provided us with their recipe to make their product the right texture, firmness, and look just how they wanted it. Over the years, we’ve spent time and money finding new chemicals when certain ones have been discontinued. We altered the mix of chemicals so that the products are still how they want them, and developed the recipe further to make it more efficient and provide better results.

It wouldn’t be theirs so easily, especially after how they dropped them.

The way we were making their products now is completely different to how we were at the start. Because of this, my boss was unhappy with what they were asking of us. But, complying with their request, he gave them the recipe to their products… the original recipe that is. It’s fair to say they’re not that happy that they’re going to have to spend their time and money to update it as we have over the last 40 years.

Their tomfoolery didn’t pay off as they expected.

They could have tried negotiating before dropping them like potatoes.

Now they’re going to have to start from zero with the other manufacturer.

