Male Driver Calls Female Driver A Rude Name, But She Knows He’s The Reason They Were In A Car Accident

Want to sign an accident statement? Be my guest This happened some months after I got my drivers license. I (at the time 19f) was driving through an 8 lane roundabout when a car struck me. This is a horrible roundabout with lots of traffic, very fast and there are no lines on the ground to see who crossed who. Anyway, I get out to see the damage and the guy driving the other car comes out screaming at me, cursing and yelling that I am a „stupid girl“. It’s my first accident and I‘m scared and almost want to cry from the shock of the accident, but my little cousin is in the car and I don’t want to scare her.

As I‘m walking around trying to take pictures of the car, the guy keeps yelling at me that it is my fault. He threatens to call the police and „have me arrested“ because I am a “danger.” He says how he will tell them that he was”going straight” and I was turning!! He keeps repeating it until I realize what he is saying: driving straight… on a roundabout?

Cue malicious compliance: I tell him not to worry with the police, he is completely right, he was just going straight and it was me who was going around. Lets sign an accident statement! He is immediately on board, writes it and signs! Later at the insurance office they told me they don‘t normally have such easy cases. My damages were paid in full and they even gave me a replacement car while mine was getting repaired! Such a stupid girl!

