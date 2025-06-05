Man Finds Out His Ex-Wife Got A New Job That Pays A Lot More, So Now He’s Considering Requesting A Modification In Child Support Payments

Imagine being divorced with kids and making child support payments to your ex.

If you found out that your ex’s financial situation had changed, would you try to get your child support payments modified, or would you let it go and continue making the payments as usual?

The man in today’s story is in this situation, and he’s conflicted about what to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for seeking a modification of my child support payment after I found out my ex wife took a new job with a 35% higher pay from her previous one. So my ex and I have been divorced for three years, our children are still young. I do pay children support and have weekends with them. I am still on good terms with her family, and recently found out my ex left her old job for a better one around 6 to 8 months ago.

He was talking to her brother.

Her brother told me she informed him about the job when she was doing the interview process and mentioned the increase pay and benefits but worse work life balance. He is the one who told me her pay was around 35% higher on top of better benefits across the board.

He’s not sure what to do.

I spoke with my attorney and he said it is within my rights to request a modification due to such a large increase in her pay. I will have to prove it but that will not be hard to if it is true. I am on the fence cause I can see how this comes off as a me trying to punish her for succeeding but that is not the case. Things have been hard for me, my options are limited here but that is a different topic.

If he decides to bring this up in court, his ex is going to be really mad at her brother for being such a blabbermouth; however, he’s justified if he does want to request a modification in child support payments.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

