Son Is Underpaid At His Family’s Cafe, And Now He Wants To Find A Different Job

A family business sounds nice in theory, but in reality it can mean being expected to work long hours for little pay.

What would you do if your parents expected you to work at their cafe for almost free?

Would you be willing to work for them to help them out, or would you find a job that paid better?

The man in this story has been working for his parents for a long time, but he is so over it.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for deciding to no longer work at my parents’ cafe. I (26m) work and partially own a cafe. My parents are the majority owners. The business started when I was 21 years old. My parents brought in a building. I helped them renovate it by putting up insulation, drywall and painting. In a very small town.

He worked hard for no pay.

I started working here when I was going to college. Anytime I had free time, I would be here working. None of the time I was getting paid. The minimum wage in my state is federal minimum wage $7.25.

He has given his family a lot of money.

Around the time I was in college my family was hard on cash. So any extra money I had from college was given to them. I took out student loans, they are now paying them. One of the requirements for a class was to have a paid internship. After that was over, I had to file for unemployment during COVID. Any and all stimulus money I gave to them, including the $600 weekly payment because of COVID.

He still works for his parents.

After I graduated college, I started working at the cafe full-time. I am the only person who works here. I work here 6 days a week for 47 hours a week. I have been doing this for almost 3 years full-time now. I make about $40 in tips each week. And my parents pay me maybe $400 a month. I live at their house.

Here are more details about who pays what bills.

They pay for my car insurance. My car has not ran for over 2 years and I cannot pay to get it fixed. We both buy groceries. With my own money, I also buy produce for the shop. I mow and maintain all 4 properties that they own on a mower that I bought.

His parents think they pay him well.

The did not help with. I helped renovate their entire house and helped put up an addition. They let me borrow their cars when I need to go places because my car doesn’t work. Anytime I bring up the fact that I can’t do something cause of lack of money, they treat me like, I am ungrateful. They say that they pay me very well.

He wants a different job.

It got to a breaking point where I told them that I either need to get a paycheck or I will look for a different job and be done. They are now letting me renovate one of their buildings. So I may open up my own business, but now they are expecting me to still work the cafe and my business. AITA?

His parents do not pay him well.

They are taking advantage of him. He should find a different job.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He should get a different job.

Here’s another vote for finding a different job.

This is a good point about the car insurance.

Is he really part owner?

His parents are using him.

It’s time to put a stop to all of it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.