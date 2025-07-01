Man Is Very Territorial About His Groceries, So He Freaked Out When His Stepmom Used Up The Last Of His Sour Cream

Some people share easily while others don’t.

This man is a very picky eater, so he buys his own groceries and is very territorial about them.

He freaked out when his stepmom used up his sour cream.

Did he overreact? Check out the full story and find out.

AITA for freaking out over sour cream? I (20M) grew up in a house where what’s yours is yours, and you don’t eat other people’s things without consequences. That’s how it always was. Then my parents divorced, so I moved in with my dad. And those rules became lax, but I still somewhat abide by them in my mind.

This man is a picky eater.

I have a job, and I buy my own groceries. I buy very specific things because I’m incredibly picky on certain foods. I only eat what I buy. I don’t eat anything my dad buys. I only do it when he specifically says I can have it.

His dad earns way more than him.

For additional context, my dad has a high-paying government job, and I work at a gas station. It’s a considerable pay gap. What I make in a week he makes in two days.

His stepmom’s family is all about sharing things.

The problem is with my future stepmom. She didn’t have the same philosophy. Her family was big on sharing things, and that’s good for them.

He explained his quirkiness about food to his stepmom.

I explained to her that I buy and only eat my things, and that I really am sort of territorial about my things. She said she understood, and that was that.

But she still kept using up his groceries.

However, she kept using my things. And when I’d ask about it, she’d go, “Oh, right.” No apology, nothing. I didn’t really have a problem if she asked if she could use my things. Then, I would know what to expect when I used it next.

She used up the last of his sour cream.

It kept happening and happening, and it all came to a head when she used the last of my sour cream. Now, I always buy name brand sour cream because there is a slight difference in taste with off brand sour cream, and it’s enough to put me off and not want to eat it.

She didn’t even apologize.

When I asked about it, I got the same usual, “Oh, right.” And I kind of blew up. I know it’s a small thing, but it felt like nobody was listening to me. So, I basically got called a jerk for freaking out over sour cream. So am I the jerk?

It may just be sour cream, but it meant a lot more to him than his stepmom realized.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person makes a valid point.

This person gives their honest opinion.

People are suggesting buying a small fridge.

Yes, indeed!

Finally, short and simple.

Your food, your rules. People should learn to respect it.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.