Husband Wanted To Prioritize His Wife On Her First Mother’s Day, But His Mom Felt Hurt Because He Wouldn’t Spend The Day Her

Choosing between your wife and mother on Mother’s Day is impossible.

This man wanted to prioritize his postpartum wife on Mother’s Day, but his mom got hurt because it meant he couldn’t see her.

Did he make the right decision by prioritizing his wife, or should he find a way to make them both happy?

Read the story below for all the details.

AITAH for choosing not to see my mother for Mother’s Day I (24M) and my wife (24F) have been married for under a year. We recently welcomed our daughter into the world. This will be the first Mother’s Day that my wife has been a mother.

This man’s wife wanted to see her mother on Mother’s Day.

For this Mother’s Day, she wanted to visit her mother. She lives 2.5 hours away from us. And we wanted to be together, so we decided to drive up for the week.

His mom felt hurt.

I informed my mother of the plans I had for the day. She was hurt and began to argue with me. She was explaining why I should see both her and my wife for Mother’s Day. My mother lives close to where we do. She suggested I drive back for a short visit in the evening.

He told his mom he wanted to prioritize his wife.

The drive would be 5 hours round trip, so this would make the day incredibly short with my wife. I have told my mother that I would like to prioritize my wife on this day as she is the mother of my child, and it is her first Mother’s Day.

He doesn’t know if he’s doing the right thing.

I don’t want to leave my wife for over 5 hours. It’s her first Mother’s Day. But I’m wondering if I’m the jerk because I won’t be spending time with my mother on this day.

He should prioritize his wife on her first Mother’s Day.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Enough said, says this person.

This person shares their honest opinion.

Here’s another valid point.

This person gives their suggestion.

Finally, short and simple.

There are many ways to celebrate your mom without being there.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.