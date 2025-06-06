Manager Kicked Customers Out Of Her Restaurant For No Reason, So They Wouldn’t Hire Her Later When Her Restaurant Closed

You never know when your past is gonna bite you in the behind.

And that, my friends, is one of the many reasons why you should be nice to EVERYONE.

But this Applebee’s manager was never taught that lesson, and it got her into hot water!

Read on to see what happened.

Applebee’s Manager Shut Down. “20 or so years ago, 3 friends of mine and I went out to dinner. Keep in mind, we’re all bar/restaurant owners or managers. It was a Saturday evening around 7 pm. We arrive at Applebee’s and get told we have to wait. No big deal. We expected as much. We’re laughing and carrying, but not in an obnoxious way. We are outside the restaurant, by the way.

Huh?

We get called and sit, order drinks. We get told by the waitress and manager that we aren’t allowed to be served because we’d been drinking. We kinda looked at each other like it’s so kind of joke. The manager gives a big fake smile and tells us that company policy forbids the selling of alcohol to “obviously intoxicated” people. We know there’s no swaying her.

Time to pick another restaurant to patronize.

We all get up without a word and go next door to Ruby Tuesdays. We got in, sit at the bar, drink sodas and wait for a table. We tell the bartender what happened. He gets his manager and we tell her the story. S he says yeah, that’s about right for them. Don’t worry, you guys are sober, enjoy a drink on the house… Fast forward 3 months later, that Applebee’s closes down for whatever reason.

You look familiar…

Fast forward a couple months later, the manager at Applebee’s who shut us down comes into my restaurant looking for a job. She doesn’t remember me, but I remember her. Coincidentally, one of the fellas from that night was in my place having a drink. We kinda smirk and I ask the lady her name, experience in the business, ask for a copy of her resume.

It was time to give her the business.

I look it over snd very politely say to her, well, I’m sorry your place closed. You’d be a great addition to my establishment, except that you have a habit of turning potential customers away without letting them explain anything. She looks at me like I have 4 heads. I remind her of the fateful evening. She claims to have no recollection of it, but asks for her resume back and bolts out the door. Moral of the story, be careful who’s butt you kick on the way out, cos you may have to kiss it on the way down.”

That came full circle!

This is called KARMA, ladies and gentlemen.

