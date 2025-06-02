Mom Spends Daughter’s $200K Survivor Benefits On Partying, So Her Son-in-Law Tells Her To Get A Real Job And Pay It Back

When this husband found out his mother-in-law drained his wife’s $200K survivor benefits without ever saying sorry, he had thoughts.

Like maybe she should get off the couch and pay it back.

But apparently, he’s the one out of line for bringing it up?

AITA for suggest my MIL gets a real job to pay back my wife? So this is a long and complicated story but I’ll try to include as much as I can. For starters, my wife and I have been married for 2 years and have been together about 7 now. We have known each other since grade school so I knew a lot of what was going on but wasn’t aware of this part of the situation until a few years ago. When my wife was 16 her step father got into an accident and died. Through his work, her sister, her mom, and her all got $6,000 a month until they either turned 18 or finished school if they were still 18 in HS, and her moms ended after 2 years.

What an arrangement.

My wife’s mom had a discussion with her and said she would be taking money for “bills.” My wife agreed and thought the majority of her money was getting deposited into an account for her to use later in life and a few hundred would be used for bills every month. However, it wasn’t. In fact, they had little to no bills at all. The only one with access to the bank account statements was her mom, and she only kept $2,000 in it at any given time. So my wife was extremely frugal and didn’t spend any money thinking that it was being saved. When in reality that just meant her mom kept more money.

Oh boy.

In total she should have gotten just over 200,000-220,000. She only got to see 18,000 give or take a little bit. Her mom was using the money and going out, doing drugs, drinking, ect. Ect. Fast forward to today, her mom works part time and is too lazy to get a real job, and completely ignores the fact that she stole SO MUCH money from her daughter. She’s never even apologized. She didn’t steal it from her sister, just her. She lives in a trailer and has let her bills slip multiple times. She’s physically and mentally capable of working but doesn’t want to work a job “like fast food.” The only reason she has a place to stay is because of my wife’s grandfather buying her a double wide and paying all but her electric and internet bills.

That’s not right.

Today my wife started talking about something regarding her mom and money, and I said “honestly I’d prefer not to discuss it, I really don’t like talking about your mom especially when it comes to money.” She asked why I don’t like her mom and I finally spoke up to her about the whole thing. My wife sees this as something that “happened and there’s nothing she can do about it” and says it’s not a big deal. It blew my mind when she said that and it caused an argument. I said she should make her mom pay her back. Take her to court, settle it themselves I don’t care. She stole a house, college tuition, a car, basic necessities from her own daughter and acts like nothing happened. She says it’s “immoral” and that I’m being an a****** about it.

She knows what immoral means, right?

To be honest, I don’t think i am, and I would do the same if it were me and my mother. However I am open minded so I will admit if I’m wrong and apologize if thats the case. So AITA for suggesting my MIL gets a real job and pays her daughter back the 10’s of thousands of dollars she stole from her?

Reddit’s knows who’s really in the wrong…

MIL, definitely.



Absolutely wild what she did.

Though this person says back off a bit.

She didn’t just steal money—she stole options, and now she’s stealing peace too.

But in the end, it’s not his call.

