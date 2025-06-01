Mother-In-Law Skipped Her Own Birthday Over Petty Drama, So Daughter-In-Law Refuses To Host Mother’s Day

A woman’s had enough of her MIL’s drama and sets a hard boundary: no hosting for Mother’s Day.

After a tense family birthday, she’s refusing to put in the effort for someone who’s caused drama and failed to apologize.

Read on for the story.

AITA for telling my husband we will not be hosting for Mother’s Day because of his mom? My husband (28m) and I (27f) have been together for about 8 years and since the beginning my and MILs relationship has been rocky. That being said, I get along with his family very well and share my husband’s love of hosting parties and gatherings. Recently there’s been a bit of drama in the family due to one of his sisters isolating herself and playing victim stating no one makes an effort to reach out to her.

Oh brother…or sister.

A couple months ago for MILs birthday, my husband had sent out a text to the family chat to invite everyone over. All celebrations and holidays are a potluck in one of the 5 sibling houses with the host family doing majority of the work. Despite SIL being in the chat, she complained to MIL that my husband didn’t have the decency to invite her. She said she would feel “like an intruder” if she showed up. MIL called my husband to say he should call his sister to apologize for excluding her and invite her formally. my husband simply said she’s in the chat and no one else received anything “formal” and she was welcome like everyone else.

Come on now.

The day came and I of course did the bulk of the work.Well, MIL never showed up. She told another SIL she would not be sharing a meal with someone who blatantly excluded one of her children. We all chose to have a great time and cut her cake ourselves, and treated it like a family gathering instead of a birthday celebration. When everyone left, my husband apologized for MILs absence and thanked me for everything I did. I honestly felt so heartbroken, because why would MIL not think about the effort that was made? I calmly told my husband we would no longer be celebrating his mom at our house. He said he understood.

What a bonding moment.

Today, he asked if we should invite everyone over for Mother’s Day. I immediately said no. SIL is still behaving the same, MIL never apologized for what she did, and I refuse to have a redo. It was a few months ago, but the way he asked so nonchalantly triggered something in me. I reminded him we would no longer celebrate his mom in our house. He said this wasn’t his mom’s birthday. I clarified that anything to do with celebrating his mom is now off the table. Going out to dinner, or taking something store bought to one of his sister’s houses for a future birthday of hers is fine, but I will no longer spend hours of my day for her.

Is that CLEAR?

He asked me for how long and I said it would be a permanent thing. He asked if I had forgiven her and I said yes, but those were my new boundaries. He said that’s not how it works and accused me of harboring resentment from years ago to make this a bigger problem. We ended the conversation with him agreeing we would not be hosting for Mother’s Day, but he said he felt I was being petty. I might be, but the more I think about it, the more I feel like I’m not wrong for this boundary. So, AITA?

Is she in the right or just being petty?

Reddit speaks…

Most people say she is NOT the AH.



And on her side.

And that MIL and even the husband is part of the problem.

Looks like Mother’s Day plans just got canceled—permanently!

Who could blame her?

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.