New Hire Throws A Temper Tantrum About Having To Complete Additional Training, So A 17-Year-Old Girl Gets To Fire Him

Imagine getting fired from a job before you’ve even finished training. That would be very frustrating, but in today’s story, it’s actually well deserved!

This story is told by the person who got to fire the new hire.

She was only 17 years old at the time, so it was a pretty big deal.

Let’s read the whole story.

Won’t Be Taught By A “Girl”, So He Got Fired So, I used to work for my grandparents on an oil farm in Texas. I was 17, freshly graduated from high-school, and had moved from the Midwest to Texas to live with my grandparents and work on the oil farm they worked for doing some easy data-entry. The building was essentially a tin building on the job site where my grandma and I (the only two office workers besides my grandfather who was the foreman) worked.

Here’s what her job was like.

Basically when the new hires would come in that had missed the initial hiring round I was the one that would make sure all their paperwork was in order and that they had all of their OSHA classes finished, and if any safety training hadn’t been done I would just put in the VHS and confirm on a written copy that they had finished it “under my instruction”. This went on for two months with no issue until one fateful day, a regular Florida Man (record and all) came in as a new hire and came to my office to finish his new hire paperwork. Once he was in my office I found he had no safety training to speak of and I informed him his next day or two would be spent in my office watching safety videos (all of this was paid of course).

The new hire threw a fit!

He immediately flew into a rage, screaming about how he wouldn’t “have some little girl teaching him how to do his job”, which again I was a 17 year old female (at the time, I now identify as non-binary), and was only going through company standards and OSHA rules with him. I went to my grandfather who was my boss at the time obviously very confused and uncomfortable and unsure of how I should proceed. To which my grandfather said, “You wanna fire him?” Cue my excitement.

Her grandfather backed her up.

My grandfather follows me to my office and I, as a 17 year old, get to fire this grown man sitting in front of me. I start directing him to gather his things and leave and he starts up a huge fit, yelling and cursing at me, before he noticed my grandfather standing in the door with his gun holstered on his hip (my grandfather usually kept this locked in a safe on the ground or in his truck, I hadn’t realized until after he’d pulled it out just for me). And very quietly then he got up and left. The most satisfying moment of my life.

That temper tantrum really backfired for that new hire! Her grandfather sounds awesome!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He definitely made the right decision!

This person shares a story about a former coworker.

This is a bad pun, but it’s still funny.

This person loved the story.

He deserved to get fired.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.