One Hardworking Mother Asked For A Simple Celebration On Mother’s Day, But Instead Her Family Gave Her Silence, A Mess To Clean Up, And A Reason To Cry In The Shower

Mother’s Day has the power to reveal just how much (or just how little) families appreciate the hardworking women holding everything together.

Despite working all day to keep her household afloat, she returned to chaos, silence, and a husband who didn’t seem to notice the heartbreak of being forgotten.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for Cancelling Mother’s Day? I work a full-time job, and I have a delivery side gig for extra cash. I had a deadline for a bill today, so I had no choice but to do my side gig today—on Mother’s Day. I have 3 kids: 24 (who doesn’t live at home and was at work on a 12-hour shift), 16, and 12, as well as 3 bonus kids: 16, 11, and 9. The kids and hubby were home today, and my 12-year-old asked me what I wanted for Mother’s Day.

So she outlined exactly what she was envisioning for a celebration.

I replied, “A home-cooked breakfast for dinner, to eat dinner at the dining room table, and a clean house.” Not much to ask for, right?! I worked from 8 a.m. I got home at 9 p.m. yesterday, and today I got home at 6 p.m. after a full 40-hour work week.

Much to her disappointment, her family fell wildly short of her expectations.

I get home—NOTHING is done. The kitchen is a disaster. The living room and bathroom are horrible. And the three little ones were whining about how they were hungry and ready for dinner, which hubby was supposed to have made.

She’s reminded of just how little she asked for from the people closest to her.

Eggs, sausage, fruit, pancakes—nothing fancy. I felt my heart break because I worked all day thinking, “When I get home, they would have made the day special for me…” Nope. Not a handmade card, not a single flower, no thoughtful gifts. I go straight to my room, spent an hour crying in the shower, and now I’m in my pajamas.

After that, she pulls herself up by her bootstraps and puts dinner on the stove because she knows no one else will.

I go in the kitchen to get a bottle of water… and hubby is playing a game on his cell phone at the kitchen table. Still, no food out or being prepared. It’s now after 8 p.m. I get out 3 frozen pizzas, pop ’em in the oven, and set a timer. I tell my hubby when the timer goes off, dinner is done.

Then her husband has the audacity to criticize her even further.

And of course, I got an attitude from him because I told him no one wants to eat this late at night, and he acts as if I have the audacity to be upset.

I got all the kids’ things ready for school tomorrow, and I say, “Goodnight.” They asked why I was going to bed. I replied, “Mother’s Day is cancelled. Pizza is in the oven… Goodnight.” AITA?

Now this is no way for any hardworking mother to spend Mother’s Day.

Surely Reddit will have a thing or two to say.

It’s not this mother who failed, it’s everyone else who’s failed this mother.

Mother’s Day aside, this behavior is just abhorrent and seems to be a worrying pattern.

This woman had every right to expect more from her family.

Maybe packing in a year’s worth of pampering in a single day isn’t the best way to do things.

Mother’s Day was never supposed to feel like just another shift.

