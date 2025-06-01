Pharmacist’s Manager Set Her Up To A Crazy Amount Of Work, But She Tasted Her Own Medicine When She Realized She Wasn’t Coming That Day

Some coworkers seem to be busier creating trouble than actually working.

She thought I was working that day. I was – just not at that store. In the early years of being a pharmacist, jobs in my city were hard to come by. I managed to get full-time hours by working for a couple of pharmacist friends at both of their stores. They would work out my schedule together and put an X on my schedule on the days I was at the opposing store. One store was downtown and one was in the suburb I lived in.

It was a simple arrangement, but apparently, hard to accept for some people.

At the suburb pharmacy I had a coworker “Dee” who could just not wrap her brain around the fact that if there was an X by my name I was in fact working… just at the other store. Multiple times, I would have call after call on my cell phone and hang ups on my answering machine at home because she wanted me to cover her shift at the suburb store when I was already working downtown. Worst thing was that my cell phone charged me for every single call, so after the second time of her pulling this, I would get downtown and immediately pull the battery off my phone.

But no matter what she did, it only made things worse with her coworker.

This made her angry at me for “ignoring” her and we had a tepid relationship after that. Time went on and the suburb store started expanding their nursing home operation, so I was able to work there full time instead. I still had a great relationship with the downtown store and they had me keep the keys in case of emergencies. They would occasionally come up and the X would be on the schedule by my name.

But things were about to change.

Sadly, Dee became the assistant manager and now thought she was “the boss” of me. Now downtown pharmacist’s daughter was getting married and suburb pharmacist was invited to all the festivities. I got scheduled to work the Thursday before at the downtown store. The X went by my name on the suburb schedule.

She talked on her phone, thinking no one was listening…

I was also going to the wedding – I was good friends with the daughter but missing the Mehndi party on the Thursday I was working for her mum. I was on the phone with her on my break one time, and she was saying how sorry she was I was missing it and I said “don’t worry I’ll just doodle brown sharpie all over my hands and pretend I was there when we aren’t busy”. Now at that exact week we were getting new pharmacy software downloaded.

It was going to be a very busy week.

Nursing homes are run on a batch system where all the labels are run about 5 days before and then all the bubble packs are made up during that time and then the actual billing is done on the Thursday for the meds to be delivered Friday. Dee decided that she did not want the batch to be done and just wanted everything to be processed and made up on the Thursday for just this first week.

She had an idea, but Dee didn’t approve of it.

My technician was freaking out, so I just told her to make up the usual drug cards (Lipitor, aspirin 81, multivitamin, Altace etc) without any patient data just to help speed things along. Dee overheard and told the tech that she wasn’t allowed to do that and “this younger generation is just scared of hard work”. I panicked a bit because I was the only one of my age (gen X) as all my coworkers were boomer aged or older. I went and checked the schedule… yep there’s an X by my name…. I won’t be there to “work hard” as she described, but somehow Dee thinks I will? Why should I tell her any different?

Dee was blindsided.

Thursday rolls around and at 12:30 my cell phone starts blowing up. It’s in my purse in the safe because I don’t get a lunch break (only pharmacist) and everyone can hear it. Out comes the battery. I get home after work and there’s screaming and swearing on my answering machine.

She had just tasted her own poison.

A locum pharmacist worked the morning shift and wasn’t instructed to do anything so everything was left for Dee when she arrived at 12:30. She had to work late to finish over 500 prescription drug cards. I come in the next day and she’s still furious. “You said you were working! I heard you talking about the effing mendhi thing”. I told her I was working just not at that store, as evidenced by the X by my name. I learned then that she could eavesdrop on the break room from one place in the pharmacy when she herself was the only pharmacist working at the time. All my breaks were taken in my car after this.

Overhearing her private conversation and trying to punish her backfired. She punished herself instead.

It’s funny how Dee could have avoided this if she had just talked to her instead of making assumptions.

Now she will think twice before trying to make someone’s life harder for no reason.

