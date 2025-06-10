She Asked Her Boyfriend For His Opinion About Her Majoring In Art, But His Practical Advice Left Her Feeling Misunderstood

College is a time for figuring things out: careers, identity, and who to trust with your future.

But when her boyfriend shares a harsh reality about her career path, she begins to feel more suffocated than supported.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not letting my boyfriend control my life decisions? I’m 19, in college, and I’m dating this guy who means well but sometimes takes his “looking out for me” way too far. Like, he’s always trying to steer my life choices like he’s the CEO of my future or something.

Everything came to a head when she asked for his opinion on her college major.

Just the other day, I told him I’m thinking about majoring in art, but I’m kinda scared it’ll be hard to get a job later.

But she didn’t like what he had to say at all.

He immediately hit me with, “You should pick something safer, like business or IT. You have to think about your future, not just follow your feelings.”

It put a bad taste in her mouth and made her feel unsupported.

I got annoyed because I just wanted some support, not a lecture. So I said, “If you don’t trust me to make my own decisions, maybe we should take a break.”

Now she doesn’t know how to move on from it.

Now he’s acting distant and says I’m being unreasonable. Friends say I should compromise, but I don’t want him controlling me. So, AITA here?

She asked, and he answered with his honest opinion. Can he really be faulted for that?

Let’s see how redditors weighed in.

While his delivery may need some work, maybe the boyfriend is on to something after all.

Maybe this boyfriend was set up to fail from the start.

Perhaps his reaction was more out of concern than out of judgment.

Maybe she could find success by doing art on the side.

Even the best intentions can spark conflict when emotions run high and futures feel uncertain.

Ultimately, she asked for his thoughts, and he gave them… just not in the way she hoped.

