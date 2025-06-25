She Finally Booked Her Dream Vacation, But Then Her Little Sister Booked Her Bachelorette Party For The Same Week

It’s horrible to have conflicting plans. It can be hard to choose which plans to keep and which plans to cancel.

What would you do if you had a vacation planned at the same time as your sister’s bachelorette party? Would you go on the vacation or go to the party?

The woman in today’s story isn’t sure what to do, but she’s leaning towards the vacation.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA if I don’t change my vacation plans for my sister’s bachelorette Hi, I am a female (30) married and this is about my little sister who is getting married in some months. So we (me and SO) have booked our dream vacation after a year of saving and it’s going to be in a month. My sister hadn’t planned or had set a date for her bachelorette until a week ago but now she insists on going to hawai and also wants bridesmaids to pitch in for her trip.

There’s a big problem.

Which also falls on the dates of our vacation. I told her to move it at least a week ahead but no she wants to do it on that particular week. I don’t want to cancel my vacation which is already paid for. I don’t know what to do she is causing drama in the family due to this. So AITA for wanting to go on my vacation?

She planned her vacation first. I’d stick with the vacation plans.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Those dates don’t work for me.

She needed to give her bridesmaids more notice.

She doesn’t have to go to the bachelorette party.

Maybe her sister intentionally booked it when she knew she couldn’t go.

This person calls bachelorettes a “scam.”

She could’ve picked any other week, but she had to pick that one!

