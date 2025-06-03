Employee Has To Send Her Manager An Email Listing Of Everything She Does, So She Makes The Emails Vague And Filled With Useless Information

Imagine having a manager who required you to make a list of everything you did every day and email it to him.

Would you hit the highlights and include relevant details, or would you take the opportunity to really annoy your manager with these lists by including way too much information about things that aren’t that important and being vague about things that are important?

The employee in this story chooses to annoy her manager, and it’s what’s getting her through the day until she quits.

Let’s read the whole story.

You want a list of every item I do every day? Okay. I have a manger who is… well, I won’t say what I want to call him. He’s a thumbs down kind of guy. He is especially a thumbs down kind of guy towards women who work for him. We’re talking a gross nail beds, pink eye carrying, hit with a hammer and swollen with infection sort of thumb facing down kind of guy.

Her supervisor is on her side.

Here I am, one of the maybe 5 women in the department of 40-50 people. Mind you, I have a supervisor I directly report to. The supervisor is always confused when our manager gets on to me about something and is just as surprised as I am. He is never approached first. He encourages me and tells me to keep my chin up.

She has to keep track of what she does every day.

The micromanaging has reached the stage of my manager wanting to receive a list of every single thing I do during the day. My malicious compliance seems insignificant but oh boy does it make me feel better. I slightly change the subject of every single daily email so they don’t group together in his inbox. When he wants to micromanage, he’ll have to dig. I bloat the hell out of those emails with useless info. Things like “I asked someone a question” or “reviewed internal policy on xyz to ensure correctness” with next line as “I did xyz in compliance with the policy” I have the line items very vague. Instead of “I closed the task of this ticket number with issue xyz by doing xyz” I’ll put things like “closed ”

She’s already planning how she’s going to quit.

Ever since I started this, he hasn’t been replying to them as much. I had no idea this would work as well as it does. I’m a very detailed person and it’s going against the core of my being of sending such a terrible deliverable but damn does it make me smile. Yes, I’m job hunting. Yes, it will be devastating for him to lose me doing the tasks alone that most businesses have an entire team on. Yes, am I excited to to send an email that only says “two week notice” then take PTO I have for those two weeks.

