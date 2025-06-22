She Picked Up Her Stepsister From Track Practice, But Instead Of Being Grateful For The Ride Home She Was Furious That There Wasn’t A Snack Waiting

Some people really believe that the world revolves around them, and it makes everything so much more difficult for them and everyone around them!

Imagine giving your stepsister a ride home from track practice, but instead of being happy to see you, she’s upset that you don’t have a snack prepared for her. Would you apologize and get her a snack right away, or would you think she was overreacting and tell her to go get her own snack when you got home?

This girl was in this exact situation, and she’s not sure if she handled it correctly.

Check out the full story.

AITA for feeding my dogs before my stepsister? I (18F) live with my dad, his wife “Jackie”, and my stepsister Mia (13F). My dad was paralyzed from the chest down in a car crash in a car crash 5 years ago. Jackie and Mia moved in 4 years ago. We’re a very happy blended family.

The only issue that I have is that Mia is kinda spoiled. She pretty much gets whatever she wants whenever. She’s usually a very sweet kid overall which is why I’m questioning if I’m being an AH. Jackie left on a business trip last night. Before she left, I told her that I would handle making dinner, bringing Mia home from track practice, and general tidiness of the house.

I would also continue to take care of my two very large Great Danes that I was given my grandmother. My family plays with and snuggles them, but they are my dogs. Mia’s chores were the dishes after dinner, bringing her dirty clothes to the laundry room door, and taking the trash out. It all seemed fine when Jackie left.

Well I went to pick Mia up from track this afternoon and when she got into the car she asked for her snack. I said we had food at home, but I didn’t bring any. She said her mom always brought a snack for her and kinda pouted. When we got home, she stayed in my car when I went inside. I left with my dogs before she came in. When I returned, she was crying at the kitchen table. I asked why and she said that I hadn’t prepared a snack for her and she was so hungry.

I told her she always had access to our pantry. She said it wasn’t the same because it’s always already ready for her. I went to feed the dogs and she asked where I was going. I told her and she started to scream cry at me that I was heartless and only cared for my “stupid animals” and that I needed to make dinner right that second.

She then ran upstairs and slammed the door. I called Jackie and told her what happened. She was confused because Mia knows she’s always welcome to food. I know she’s adjusting to her mom being away. So AITA?

Mia probably misses what she’s used to, but she should just go get a snack out of the pantry instead of making such a big deal about it.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

Someone’s being extra spoiled here!

