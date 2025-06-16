She Refused To Help Her Husband Plant 12,000 Flowers, And Now He’s Pouting, Even Though It Was His Job

Every year, he over-orders flowers. Every year, it’s chaos.

This time, his wife warned him to scale back—he didn’t listen. Now he’s short-staffed, stressed, and telling her she has to help.

Only… she’s not getting paid. She’s not on the payroll. And she’s not interested.

Should she help anyway, or should she refuse? Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for not helping my husband with his job?. My, 32F, husband 41, is the general manager for a chain of cemeteries in our area. Every year he orders a bunch of coxcomb flowers to plant around the cemeteries and every year something goes wrong. Either they are short staffed on the grounds crews, people call in, or something happens that delays the floers being planted. I told him earlier this spring that maybe this year the flowers needed to wait, but he ordered over 12,000 trays of flowers to split between 3 cemeteries.

Since then he’s had one grounds guy decide to quit, and the others have been doing other things, like working funerals and have been too busy with the up coming memorial day holiday to install the flowers. Earlier this week, my husband told me, didnt ask, but told me that today, Friday, I’d be helping him plant flowers. I told him this morning that I didn’t want to, I didnt want to have to take our elderly dog with us because she can’t be left alone and ive had some health issues. In all honesty I just don’t want too.

Years ago, I helped him to the point his grounds crew would ask if I couldn’t just do whatever and them not have to come in. I finally started demanding their pay checks. I told my husband no other spouse would have to do this and he said he wasn’t mad, but I could tell he was. I told him he needs to get a back bone and make his guys do their paid job. Aitah for not helping my husband?

