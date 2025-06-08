Sister Refused To Share The Baby’s Gender, So He Baked A Cake No One Saw Coming

His pregnant sister asked for a gender reveal cake—but didn’t want him to know the gender either.

When no one sent the info in time, he did what any underpaid, over-it baker would do: he made it neutral. Cement-level neutral.

AITA for making my sister’s gender reveal cake grey because she wouldn’t tell me the gender? I (23M) bake as a hobby, and I’m actually pretty good at it-like I get paid under the table for weddings and baby showers kind of good. My sister is pregnant and wanted me to make the cake for her gender reveal. Cool, no problem. I asked her to send me the info so I could prep the inside-classic pink or blue filling. She says, “Oh no, I want to be surprised too. Just make it neutral for the reveal and we’ll all find out together.”

I was like… huh? So you want a gender reveal cake with no gender revealed…? She says she’ll have someone email the info to me later. That someone never did. Deadline comes, and I still have no gender. So I make the cake. It’s grey inside. Grey outside. Just full on cement vibes. I even added little fondant clouds for effect. It still tasted great, but visually? Grim as all get out.

The reveal day comes, they cut into it, and my sister looks angry. Her husband is confused. People start murmuring. Then she pulls me aside like, “Why would you make it grey? That’s so passive-aggressive.” Calmly reminded her that no one told me the gender. I literally had no data to work with. I told her I wasn’t about to guess or go full improv on someone’s baby cake.

Now my mom says I embarrassed her in front of the family and that I “should’ve tried harder.” Tried harder to do what, summon the gender through vibes? So… AlTA for making the most neutral reveal cake in history?

