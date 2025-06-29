Teenage Girl Wanted To Avoid Her Toxic Relationship With Her Siblings, So She Decided To Spend Time With Her Stepmom Alone

Some family relationships can be so complicated.

What would you do if you didn’t get along with your siblings, but do to the child custody arrangement, you had to see them? Would you put up with it, or team up with another family member to avoid them?

This teenage girl was caught in the middle of a complex family dynamic, and her stepmom came to her rescue.

But now, her mom is badmouthing her stepmom, saying she’s trying to ruin their family.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for leaving with my stepmom on my dads weekends with my siblings I (14F) have an older sister (17F) and older brother (16M). Our parents got divorced when I was 4. We lived with our mom most of the time and had every other weekend with our dad. He married my stepmom when I was 5 or 6, and we’re really close.

This teenage girl was placed in her father’s custody.

3 years ago, my mom lost custody of me. I went to stay with my dad, but she got to keep my siblings, and they still have every other weekend. Except they hate my stepmom, so it’s usually once a month or every other month.

She and her siblings were not getting along very well.

My siblings and I don’t get along either. They know everything that happened that made my mom lose custody of me. But they keep saying it was my fault, and I deserved it and I was lying about how bad it was because I wanted to live in a nicer house with my dad.

They started going to family therapy, but it wasn’t working either.

My therapist recommended family therapy with all of us, but they refused to go, and when they had to, they didn’t talk. My dad’s weekends were getting so stressful that it was affecting my health, and my stepmom and I were pretty much locking ourselves in my room all weekend.

She and her stepmom started having girls’ weekends to avoid her siblings.

So, we started taking girls’ weekends on my dad’s weekends with my siblings. We leave right when she picks me up from school, and we don’t come back until they leave. I haven’t had to see my siblings in over a year because of this.

Her mom was badmouthing her stepmom.

But now, my mom’s using it to try to get custody of me. And she’s saying my stepmom is trying to keep me away from family. The going away for the weekend was my idea, so I wanted to know if I was the jerk for leaving with my stepmom instead of dealing with my siblings.

It seems like the siblings are the problem here.

Let’s check out the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

This person offers some helpful advice.

This person advises protecting her mental health.

Here’s an honest opinion from this user.

While this person shares their assumption.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Toxic behaviors could destroy family relationships.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.