Boss Demanded They Get A Note From Their Doctor, So This Teacher Maliciously Complied And Ended Up Getting A Whole Week Off

Boy, do I feel sorry for teachers these days.

It seems like they’ve really gotten the short end of the stick over the last several years and let’s just admit it: they have to put up with all kinds of bull ****.

But, there’s some good news once in a while…because sometimes they get a little bit of revenge on their bosses.

Check out what this teacher did!

Needed a couple of sick days. “Back in early 2020, I was working a job in a daycare/preschool.

Sounds horrible!

Miserable work honestly. I’ve long since left, teaching wasn’t for me. But this location, ugh: long hours, always frantically busy, kids walked all over me, 10 minutes to an hour for lunch depending on the day, and chaotic. I’m usually pretty stoic, but there were a number of days where I’d cry in my car at the end of the day. In my year there, I watched around 12-15 people leave – one fired, one retired, and all the rest quit. Massive turnover rate. Now at the point of this compliance, I’d almost been there a year. After a professional dev day with teachers from sister schools, I woke up and felt a little extra tired. Almost checked my temp just in case, but didn’t feel sick yet.

This was a rough day…

Drove my 40 minute commute, and by the time I got there I was exhausted. Just completely sapped. But because it’s a school there are legal staff requirements, and we were constantly understaffed, so I felt like I had to try. Maybe 30 minutes in, a student asked me to read a story to them. And my response, so tired, was to say “I can’t, but you could read it to me?” as I put my head down on the desk, LOL. My co teacher finally called up the office to make them call someone else in, and I was able to leave and rest. Wasn’t better the next day either though, so my boss made me get a doctor’s note. I was obviously sick, she’d seen me exhausted, but sure, fine, I’ll go. After doctor checked my blood pressure and temp, I explained symptoms and was told I either had the flu or mono – literally did not run a single test, so I doubted this – and then they said I should stay home for two weeks. I was texting my dad about it afterwards because it was weird they didn’t test, when my boss called to see if I’d gotten a note yet. Barely out of the appt, you’d think she could have waited for me to call, but whatever. Told her they gave me two weeks and she sounded mad about it, LOL.

It was time for a break.

But, I was a good bean who didn’t want to make my coworkers lives hell for two weeks though, so I went to get a second opinion, and got it down to a week. Probably would have been ready by day 3, but ****, I had an excuse for a week, and that felt pretty reasonable to me, so, I was gonna use it.”

This teacher definitely deserved a break!

Good thing she got one.

