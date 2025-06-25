Homeowners Invited Friends Over To Their House, But When The Friends Arrived They Also Had Their Dog With Them

Dog owners really love their dogs, and sometimes they like to bring their dog everywhere with them.

If you were invited over to a friend’s house, would you assume it was okay to bring your dog with you, or would you ask first?

In today’s story, one friend shows up to another friend’s house with their dog, but the homeowners didn’t invite the dog.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA or am I outdated? We had company come over to our house this evening. We own a dog & they are aware of it. They brought their dog over to our house without asking for permission. They simply showed up to our door with their dog & that was the first we were made aware they were bringing them.

It seemed kind of rude to show up with the dog without asking first.

Our dogs get along fine, however is it not polite & common courtesy to ask permission before bringing your dog to someone else’s home, especially if they have a dog in the home already? I love my dog & will take her everywhere with me, however I never automatically assume she is welcomed wherever I am.

I would never bring my dog over to someone’s house without asking first, and I’d be pretty upset if someone showed up to my house with their dog without asking first.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The friends should’ve asked first.

Always ask first.

The friends were inconsiderate.

This person handles situations like this differently.

The dog isn’t automatically invited.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.