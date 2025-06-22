Woman Recognized Her Delivery Guy, So She Asked Her Husband To Get The Door. But He Responded With A Dash Of Jealousy And A Big Red Flag.

Plenty of us have been delivered more than we ordered by a shifty delivery guy.

In this story, a woman’s concern for her safety is challenged by a person who should be protecting her.

Let’s ding-dong dive into this one.

AITA for wanting not wanting to grab our food from the DoorDasher? This may sound silly, but I’m fuming a little and need to know if I was out of line. Tonight my husband and I ordered out for dinner, and when I saw the name of our DoorDasher, I recognized it. We live in a small town, and this is a man who frequents my work.

Already, no thanks. What’s she gonna do? Wear sunglasses and a fake mustache?

I asked my husband if he could grab the food from the doordasher, because I didn’t want the guy to know where I lived. My husband immediately got cagey about my question. He has recently been acting jealous whenever I speak of men in basically any way, and the way he responded to my question really bothered me. He fought me on why I wouldn’t want this guy to know I lived here.

Um, duh???

I’m like, “For one, I’m in my pj’s, and for two, I just don’t want a random dude that comes into my work to know where I live, why is that weird?” And he defends this man that he doesn’t know saying, “He’s just trying to do his job.”

Alright well, her husband is defending the wrong person here. How will she respond?

I got so frustrated I walked away, he said he wasn’t trying to fight, but to me this is a safety thing. For reference, I’m a cashier in a small store in our small town. He would definitely recognize me.

Yeah, 100%.

He also doesn’t know my name (we don’t wear name tags at work) so he wouldn’t have known it was my house from my order. So Reddit, AITA for asking my husband to grab our food from the DoorDasher?

I’d say, a hundred times no.

But what do the comments say?

This person says, her husband is the problem.

Someone else is like, valid.

Someone else says, there’s only one AH in this story.

Another person says, beware of unwelcome deliveries!

Another person says, could this man have any more red flags?

Maybe this woman needs to get delivery… of a better relationship.

Her husband isn’t going to change anytime soon.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.