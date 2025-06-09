She Stays Over With Her Boyfriend’s Mom, And She Learns He Has An Unhealthy Appetite For Conflict

In many cultures, sharing food is the greatest act of hospitality they can muster.

But in this story, there seems to be a limit on the host’s generosity.

Let’s see what’s eating at this couple…

AITA My bf told me I ate too much at his home I (23F) and my bf (23M) of 1 year were together at his mother’s house for 4 nights and 5 days this week. He texted me saying I ate too much when I got back home.

Already not on his side. What could he mean by that?

For context, before I explain – I’m going to be honest, I eat a lot and I know that and he knows that too. We are both quite large people and have known and liked each other like that since the beginning. However, when he is with me I’m trying to restrain myself and eat less in front of him each time because I’m really embarrassed of that. I’m overall touchy and ashamed each time we talk about my food intake overall.

Seems like food is a touchy subject, how will she handle it?

Also, his mom is the one buying groceries and there wasn’t a lot of food so I invited him for dinner 2 times outside during my stay and paid for groceries to make homemade hamburgers – all in an effort to make my stay “lighter” on them. For breakfast, he eats like 3 slices of brioche packed with spread and jam. However, I rarely eat it with him because I’m not a morning person like he is. However, 2 times I had to go eat something alone in the afternoon to keep my hunger ok until dinner because he wasn’t hungry and there honestly wasn’t anything to cook. So I ate 3 pieces of toast with spread each time, and some cheese.

Pretty modest spread, no pun intended. BF can’t have a problem with that.

The next day I got back home, he texted me saying he was angry at me because I ate a lot of his spread which was halved during my stay and also because I ate too much cheese. He then said that I should be more careful with that because his mom is tight on finances at the end of the month.

Oh but he does. If money is the issue, seems like she was helping?

I’m honestly feeling tremendously shameful, sad and embarrassed of the situation so I offered to give him money for him to pay another big pot of spread. I also said that next time, I’ll get groceries for myself before coming to his mom’s. He got angry at this, saying that he wouldn’t have said anything if I was going to react like this. AITH?

Uh, how was she supposed to respond?

Let’s see what the comments say.

One person says, uh, sharing food is what you do.

Someone else is like, why isn’t BF chipping in?

Another user is like… this is weaponized bread, my girl.

Another user thinks she deserves better.

Another person says maybe this is a sign of a deeper issue, to be dealt with gently.

With this much conflict over bread, this relationship might be toast.

At the very least, an honest conversation is needed.

