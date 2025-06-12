Wendy’s Employee Thought The Taki Burger All A Myth, But Then They Found The Secret Box In The Back Room

Fast food collaborations are getting out of hand. We’re mixing things that should never be mixed.

For instance, wtf is Wendy’s doing with Takis?

Let’s check in with Wendy’s employee and TikTok user @prestontrey06:

“You gotta be ******* kidding me,” plays the viral sound over the video.

“Thought they was lyin about them new taki burgers,” reads the caption.

But sure enough, there’s the smoking gun.

A fierce debate raged over exactly what form this abomination would take.

Or what the ingredients might be.

They never rest, do they?

And we won’t be able to rest either.

So what do you think? Smash or pass?

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.