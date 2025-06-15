A Customer Was Rude To A Convenience Store Worker, So She Started Purchasing All The Discounted Grill Items Before The Customer Could Get To Them

When you work at a convenience store, you will undoubtedly run into some very rude customers.

What would you do if you had a customer who always came in to get the discounted items off the grill, and was a jerk about everything he bought?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, so she came up with a plan to get back at the customer while also taking advantage of her store discount.

Let’s read the whole story.

A customer screamed at me once, so now I eat his favorite food When I was a university student, I worked in a little supermarket for over a year. I was 19 at the time, and since UK minimum wages are age-based, I was making very, very little. We had a really complicated machine for printing and cashing lottery tickets, and any corrections and refunds had to be signed off by the manager who was never around when we needed him. Cashing one ticket alone took something like 15 steps – it was wild. So, for the first few weeks, I was quite slow at it in order to avoid making any mistakes.

Wow, this guy sounds like a jerk.

Well, on my second day there, an old guy turned up and in addition to some food, he wanted a few lottery tickets. He didn’t seem to appreciate my lack of speed, and leaned in to about 8 inches away from my face to scream “YES!” when I tried to check if the numbers I was about to print off were correct. In retrospect, it really wasn’t that big of a deal, but I was young and very small, so his screaming and towering over me was enough to make me feel upset and afraid. He looked very pleased with himself for making the young girl earning a few pounds an hour tremble with fear. I’d already had a bit of retail experience under my belt from a prior job, but that day, I cried in the employee bathrooms for the very first time.

Why are some customers so awful.

The job was not great, so I was brought to tears by customers a few more times during my time there, but I was broke and a fast learner, so I was always available for overtime. I ended up working 45-55 hours a week, and the guy tuned out to be a regular, which meant that he had absolutely known I was new, and I got to serve him often over the next year or so. Joy. I also got the hang of things, and did pretty much everything else there – from training others, keeping the refrigerators’ temperature log, ordering stock, logging and clearing waste (expired items and those with a broken seal), to reducing items which had reached their sell-by date – 25% off at 9am, 50% off at 12pm, and finally 75% off at 4pm.

They should kick him out and not welcome him back.

Well, one benefit was that I learned a few things about the miser who had screamed at me, like how he was nasty to everyone working there (especially the younger ladies), how he was retired and seemingly not very well-off, and how he appeared to keep track of food sell-by dates, and would regularly turn up soon after certain meat-based items had been reduced for the final time. Now, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with being old or on a budget, but it’s always a bad idea to scream at people just because you’re having a bad day and they’re not allowed to defend themselves. Especially the ones who handle your food.

One more little benefit.

The other benefit was that, because I was working there full time, I was the one serving him 99% of the time, which gave me ample opportunities to deliver my petty revenge. And it was going to be a slow burn – like cooking a frog, as they say. Being a broke university student, I figured that I could both stick it to him and save myself a bit money, since food price reductions stacked with my employee discount. He never screamed at me again, but for 10 months, I hid all of his nearly-expired favorites behind the dairy items, and purchased them for myself once he’d left in a huff after finding them gone.

Sometimes you eat what you have to eat, even for revenge.

I didn’t even care for sausages all that much, but I regularly ate something called “toad in a hole” out of sheer spite, and the vile git probably managed to buy reduced sausages maybe five times in 10 months. He got visibly more and more upset overtime because other shoppers had seemingly caught onto his strategy. I always nodded sympathetically: “Sorry, we’ve sold the last ones. Maybe try again later in the week?”

She grew to love them.

I actually rather like toad in a hole now, and have it as a special revenge treat. It reminds me of that time I cooked a frog for nearly a year. Don’t scream at the people who handle your food.

This is great revenge that this worker will think back on fondly for years. Great job.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit think about it.

Yeah, the best type of revenge.

This is wise advice.

This would have been too funny.

I’ve never even heard of these.

Yeah, he could have done far worse.

Be rude, get no food.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.