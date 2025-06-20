Woman Inherited Her Client’s House After Years Of Being His Caregiver, But His Distant Children Accused Her Of Manipulation

Being there for someone in their final years can mean so much to them.

Imagine being hired as a caretaker for an elderly person, and after they pass away, they leave you something in their will. Would you keep it or give it back to the deceased person’s family?

This woman was a part-time caregiver to an elderly man whose family was far away.

When he passed away, she was surprised to learn she’d inherited his house.

She’s not sure if she should keep it.

Check out the full story below for more details.

AITA for accepting inheritance from elderly client instead of giving it to his estranged kids? This is strange, but I inherited my former client’s house. I’m 28, and I was his part-time caregiver for 3 years. His kids live across the country and have maybe visited him twice. I was there every day to help with groceries and appointments and just to keep him company. He had no one else.

This woman received a call from her client’s lawyer, saying she is the sole beneficiary of his house.

Last month, he passed away. His lawyer called to let me know that I was in his will as the sole beneficiary of his house. The kids are completely unhinged, saying I put an old lonely man under some sort of spell. But honestly, where were they when he was struggling and had less than five people in his life?

But her client’s children say they will contest the will.

The house is worth probably $200k which would completely change my life. His kids are saying they will contest the will. They go on about how blood family should mean more than some other person. But they couldn’t even pick up the phone to call him on holidays. AITA for keeping the house?

He left her the house. It’s rightfully hers. She should keep it.

Let’s find out how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person offers some useful advice.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this user.

Talk with a lawyer, advises this person.

Finally, this person thinks the judge should be the one to decide.

Sometimes, a caring stranger means more than family who ignore you.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.