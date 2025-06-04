Woman Let Her Cousin Move In Rent-Free, But Things Got Messy When Her Cousin’s Dog Started Soiling The Bedroom

Living with a family member who takes care of a dog can be challenging.

This woman offered her place to her cousin rent-free while she’s trying to deal with a tough situation.

She even allowed her cousin to bring her dog with her.

Now, she regrets telling her cousin she can bring the dog, but is forcing the cousin to rehome the dog the right answer?

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA told my cousin she needs to rehome or foster her dog. My younger cousin is a middle-aged woman. She is going through a tough time. I told her she could live in my house with my husband for one year rent-free. I told her she could bring her dog.

This woman is okay having the dog in their house, except when it’s doing no. 1.

However, it needs to be weaned off of doggy diapers. I don’t want doggy diapers in my house. The dog is in my cousin’s bedroom most of the time. The dog is fine 90% of the time, but has started taking a leak in my cousin’s bedroom.

Her husband is upset about the smell.

My cousin cleans it up, but husband and I can smell it in the hallway. My husband is very upset about it. The dog gets anxious whenever she’s left alone, which is not often, but I don’t have time to watch this dog.

She told her cousin she needs to foster or rehome the dog.

I really don’t think she could afford this dog either. She took this dog over from a friend who died. I told her she has one month to either foster her dog or rehome her dog. Of course, she was upset with the news but understood our position. Are my husband and I being the jerks?

It’s their house, so they can decide if they don’t want a dog in the house. Maybe there could be another option besides rehoming the dog though, like training the dog.

Let’s check out the comments of other people to this story on Reddit.

This person shares their honest opinion.

Here’s another personal thought.

This person shares a sad reality.

The dog deserves better, says this person.

Finally, people are calling her out.

Even kindness has limits, especially when it starts to affect your home and peace of mind.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.