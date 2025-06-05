Woman Offered A Ride To Her Coworker When His Car Broke Down, But Now He Expects Her To Give Him A Free Ride Every Morning

Helping out a coworker once doesn’t mean you have to keep doing it over and over again.

This woman offered a ride to a male colleague when his car broke down, but now he expects her to give him a free ride every morning.

She really doesn’t want to keep driving him to work, but should she do it anyway?

AITA for not giving my coworker a ride every day? I (28F) drive to work every day. A new coworker (30M) asked me for a ride once. This was when his car broke down. I said sure, and helped him out for a few days.

Now, he expects a ride every morning, and he gets mad if I say no. He doesn’t offer gas money, and I have to leave earlier to get him.

I told him I can’t keep doing it every day. He says I’m selfish for not helping. Our job is not close to his place, and I don’t want the extra stress. AITA for saying no?

Kindness should never be mistaken for obligation.

