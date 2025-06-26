Woman’s Boss Never Approves Her Time Off Requests, So When She Turned 63 She Took Two Years Of Vacation Time

Some companies have time off policies where you can roll over unused vacation time to the next year. Sometimes companies put a cap on how much vacation time you can accrue, and after reading today’s story, I can see why!

One woman’s boss never approved her time off requests, and as the years went by, the unused vacation time kept adding up.

Keep reading to see how she really surprised her boss!

Can’t take vacation time, ok. My mother passed away several years ago and this is one of her best stories. She worked as the head of the transcription department of a government agency. Whenever she would ask for time off, her boss would refuse. This went on for years and her leave just accrued.

The time off really added up!

One day when she was about to turn 63 years old she walks into her boss’s office and tells him she is giving him two years notice that she will be retiring. He is very confused as to why she is giving so much notice. Then she informed him she will be on vacation for the rest of her employment as she has two years of leave accrued and walks out the door.

What a nice way to retire early, and there was nothing the boss could do about it!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

You have to take that time off eventually!

