Worker Followed Company Policy, But Got Fired Because They Annoyed A Customer With An Influential Father

Folks, if you haven’t spent any time reading stories from Reddit’s “Tales From Retail” page, you’re really missing out.

Retail employees from places near and far share their work stories and readers learn about the good, the bad, and the ugly of retail work.

And all I gotta say is that this story falls into the “ugly” category.

It also proves that sometimes who you know or who you are related to really can get you what you want.

Check out what happened!

When DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM? goes terribly wrong. “A few years ago, I was working at a used video game store. I was behind the counter, doing morning inventory, when a teenager came in. TC: Teenage Customer, Me: Me TC: Hey, I preordered a copy of INSERT NAME OF GAME HERE last week. Is it in yet? Me: Let me check for you. Do you have an ID?

They had a bit of a problem…

Check his ID, and he is only 16. The game he preordered was rated M, so I couldn’t sell it to him. Me: Sorry buddy, looks like this game is rated M. I can’t sell it to you because you are under the age of 18. Is one of your parents in the car? TC: NO! I PAID FOR THE GAME! I WANT IT! Me: Believe me, I want nothing more to give it to you. You are right, you are paid on it. Company policy restricts me from selling it to you.

Here we go…

TC: DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM? DO YOU KNOW WHO MY FATHER IS? Me: Buddy, I’m on your side. I want to sell the game to you, but my hands are tied. Just come in with your parents or a big brother or even an older friend. I can give it to you then. TC: Enjoy the unemployment line. He exits. And I think nothing more about it. This happens once a week.

His boss asked the about interaction.

The next day, my boss calls me and asks to meet me at the coffee shop next door before my shift. He commonly does this to go over monthly numbers. Manager: Thanks for meeting me. Me: Sure thing. Manager: Yesterday, did you have a kid come in asking to purchase a game that he preordered? Me: Sure did, he was underage so I didn’t sell it to him. Then I go over the conversation with my boss.

What?!?!

Manager: I know you followed policy, but that kid’s father is a well respected businessman in the area. The boy’s father called my boss’s boss, which in turn called me. I’m sorry, I have to let you go. Me: ARE YOU SERIOUS? For following company policy? Manager: Yeah, it sucks, but the father is influential in town and he suggested we let you go, and here I am. But you get two weeks severance. Don’t worry about your shift today, I’m covering for you. I need your keys and your badge. Just like that I was unemployed. All because I followed corporate policy.”

That is not how I was expecting the story to end. The kid’s dad should’ve just come back with him so he could pick up the game.

Jeez, talk about getting the short end of the stick…

